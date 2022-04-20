2023: Group canvases support for Tambuwal, submits his nomination form

As the deadline for the submission of Peoples Democratic Party‘s nomination forms ended on Tuesday, several groups made last minutes efforts to beat the date.

Amongst the last to submit the nomination form on Tuesday was the Sokoto state Governor and PDP presidential hopeful, Aminu Tambuwal.

Members of the group loyal to Tambuwal were at the party’s Secretariat, Wadata plaza to “fully and dully submit the completed presidential nomination form and expression of interest form on behalf of His Excellency, Right Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal”

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leader, Nicholas Msheliza, assured that Tambuwal’s presidency will bring the desired change and take the country out of its challenges

“Nigerians will once more know peace and come out of our current quagmire

“Aminu Tambuwal heeded the clarion clarion call and fill his form diligently and we have now submitted which signifies his resolve and intention to aspire to be the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party and contest for the presidency of this country in 2023.

“We are happy to state here that the supports and encouragements while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact, he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 Federal constituencies of this country, which gives him an edge.

Msheliza noted that Tambuwal knows the demography and the geography of this country, adding that “he knows the problem of this country.

“He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He’s so humble. And he is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant also that can be trusted to forge partnership and alliances and rescue and build this nation l from where we have found ourselves today.

“So we are happy that today is so symbolic that the form has been submitted and the next stage is for us to look for the support and prayers of this Nigeria of Nigerians so that we’ll all team up together to rebuild this country once more.”