PDP guber aspirant ditches party, joins APGA to achieve aspiration

Following the controversy trailing the recent multiple zoning of the seat of governor in the 2023 gubernatorial contest to both Abia Central and North senatorial zones by the State Working Committee of the PDP, Greg Ikechukwu Ibe, a professor, chancellor and proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia, frontline contender in the gubernatorial race in 2023 has resigned from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to achieve his aspiration.

Ibe, who made this known at his country home, Uturu, in Isuikwuato, LGA, disclosed that before arriving at the decision, he and his team traversed the 17 LGAs and consulted various groups and interacted with them in their natural habitat, adding that after the exercise, he appreciated the latent potential and inherent possibilities of immense endowment in the state, especially in the areas of natural deposit and human capital.

He said that he would leverage on his vast experience and extensive global contacts he had acquired over the years as lead consultant to World Bank, ECOWAS Commission, UNESCO and many MDAs to fast track the development of Abia if elected in 2023 election.

“I believe that our state needs the services of a vastly exposed and widely experienced technocrat who will think out of the box, while leveraging abundantly available natural resources to stimulate our economy. Contrary to retrogressive style of forcefully foisting on Abians reluctant and unprepared wannabes, time has come to evolve a leadership recruitment process that encourages the emergence of the best and most competent people in the office of the governor,” Ibe said.

The University chancellor and politician said the knowledge so far garnered enriched his campaign manifesto “The New Abia,” a blueprint of his vision of a state that provides for the following highlights: Decentralised system of governance that will involve establishment of Government House Annexes in all LGAs.

Ibe promised aggressive agrarian policy that will encourage full maximisation of local cash crops in the 17 LGAs for food sufficiency and job creation.

Among other pledges are: “Establishment of Industrial Clusters leveraging the Abia spirit of invention and innovation.

“Attraction and establishment of World trade Centre Annex in Abia.”

The Abia governorship aspirant disclosed that a roadmap for speedy development of Abia would be unveiled subsequently.

“I had believed that the Peoples Democratic Party would present me the platform to first emerge governor and the go on to provide the needed partnership in the task of rebuilding our state. Events of the past few weeks have however, proved me wrong thereby necessitating a change of direction,” Ibe said.