2023: Atiku experienced enough to reposition Nigeria- PDP chieftain

Tunde Daramola, chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party is experienced enough to return the country to its enviable position.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria is one of the leading candidates for next February’s presidential poll.

Speaking in an interview with BusinessDay on the successful conduct of Atiku’s presidential rally in Lagos last Monday, Daramola noted if elected into power, Atiku had clear plans on how to solve the nation’s woes if voted into power.

“I believe that Atiku Abubakar will undertake the necessary reforms, particularly restructure the polity. He will create opportunities and possibilities for youth development and empowerment.

“Atiku is experienced enough to lead Nigeria, having held several leadership positions in the past”, Daramola said.

Daramola, who was a former member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, said the current administration under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has dragged the country into a state of failure.

He noted that it was sad that food, transportation and housing are beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

According to Daramola, “The APC lamentation was that she inherited an economy which was destroyed by the PDP.

“The question we need to ask is whether APC came to power to complain and whine about PDP.

“Why is it difficult for the administration of APC to provide electricity to Nigerians? To quote Fashola, administrations that cannot provide electricity in six months have no business in governance”.

The PDP chieftain further, lambasted the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for settling for the same-faith ticket in the 2023 presidential poll.

“The questions that are on Nigerians’ minds is what prompted the choice of Kashim Shetimma over that of Governors Ganduje or El Rufai.

“Since the APC had decided to ignore the sensitivity of Nigerians, they will have the outcome from the electorates come February 25”, he added.