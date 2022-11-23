Atiku, Okowa seek peace amongst Imo PDP stakeholders

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Atiku Abubakar has appealed to warring factions in Imo State PDP to sheathe their swords and work towards victory for the party in 2023 election.

This followed the intra party squabbles ravaging the party in Imo State, as factions loyal to former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, fight to take hold of the party structure in the state.

The crisis has continued despite efforts by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to settle the rift.

Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, have however, agreed to meet with both factions, after a marathon meeting with members of the party’s NWC on Tuesday, at the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja.

Simon Imobo-Tswam, Special Adviser (Media and Communication) to the National Chairman of the PDP, in a statement after the meeting, said that the Presidential Candidate of the Party, and his running-mate, would wade into the crisis, with a view to resolving the matter and other contending issues comprehensively and amicably.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the NWC, was called to resolve the brewing crisis in the state chapter of the party as well as reposition it for better electoral showings in the next election.

It may be recalled that lately, the newly constituted Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) at the state level has pitched some chieftains of the party against the State Working Committee (SWC) over allegation of exclusion.

The statement stated: “While Atiku will meet with a few party stakeholders from the state, including former Governor Emeka Ihedioha as well as the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, to soften the ground, Governor Okowa will, thereafter, head a small panel that will reconcile all aggrieved parties and resolve all contending matters.

“The National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this after the well-attended meeting, regretted the loss of Imo to APC via a controversial Supreme Court judgment, and pointed out that recovering Imo for the PDP was a priority to the present leadership of the party.

“Unity is crucial. And it’s only with unity that we can regain or recover Imo. And the route to that recovery is by winning the presidential election next February. Once we win the presidency next year, you will need to work less for the governorship victory.

“So, return home, close ranks and get to work. Our strength is in our unity. After elections in February, the NWC will give Imo closer attention. For now, focus is on winning the presidency. Don’t dissipate energies on what is trivial or far away. Together, we are stronger.”

Speaking further, he said: “In Ekiti, we were disunited. And we lost. Disunity led to our defeat. We had success in Osun because we were united. It’s the same thing in Imo. If we refuse to unite, we will have the Ekiti debacle. But if we unite now, the Osun experience awaits us.”

All speakers at the meeting aired their grievances, but advised against allowing petty differences or personal ambitions to tear the party apart, and give the ruling APC undeserved longevity in the state.

The meeting was attended by Achike Udenwa (former Governor), Emeka Ihedioha (former Governor), Kema Chikwe (former Aviation Minister), Charles Ugwu (State PDP Chairman) and Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary),

Others include Duru Ihioma (former State Chairman) Uche Anyagocha (Senatorial Candidate), Ray Emenma (State Secretary) and Chuma Nnaji, among others