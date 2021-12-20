Youths to hold 100,000-man walk for Kumuyi’s Mega Crusade

As Lagos gears up to host the latest series of Pastor William F. Kumuyi’s Global Crusade tour, some 100,000 youths will walk around major roads in Lagos to create awareness and sensitise youths. The Youth walk will have teenagers, campus students, Corp members, and young adults team up as they comb the streets of Lagos.

These young men and women will converge on major areas in Lagos, including Berger, Oshodi, Jibowu, Iyana-Ipaja, New garage, TBS, Ajah, Sabo Market, among other strategic locations on Saturday, 18th December, 2021.

The youth walk is aimed to create awareness and mobilise young people to the Global Crusade themed ‘The Great Miracle Explosion,’ where Pastor Kumuyi and American worship leader, Paul Baloche will minister in word and worship. The Crusade will hold at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, KM42, Lagos-Ibadan expressway between 21-26th December, 2021.

Several youth groups and forums will be joining the 100,000 Youth walk which includes the Young Professionals Forum (YPF), Campus fellowships, and students outreach.