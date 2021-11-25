Kumuyi in Uyo, offers solution to Nigeria’s socio political challenges

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has offered solution to Nigeria’s socio-political challenges, urging Nigerians to continue to be prayerful.

Kumuyi, who addressed a press conference in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital shortly after he arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport for the Church’s 2021 Global Crusade tagged, ‘Wonders of the Cross’, expressed regret over the spate of criminal activities in the country despite widespread work being done by committed Christians.

He alleged that most of the criminal activities were being perpetrated through social media.

“I’m sure you know that when one person does evil in a way, that he probably uses the internet; it is more pronounced than when 100 people are quietly living good lives.

“So, generally, we don’t see the positive; we don’t see the hundreds or thousands of people who are living their normal, quiet and profitable lives for themselves and the country.

“The truth is that we seem to highlight the evil that a few people are doing,” he said.

Flanked by other high-profile clerics in the Ministry, Pastor Kumuyi however, said Christians must continue to pray and spread the gospel, for God to raise more individuals that will be profitable to the nation.

“We will keep on preaching the gospel, believing that God shows His love to everyone, both good and bad; that He will bring in more people that will be profitable to the country.

“We may not stamp out evil completely from every country, but we pray for more good people to arise and things will be better for every country particularly Nigeria and Akwa Ibom as a state,” the cleric said.

Speaking on the essence of the crusade, the renowned cleric said the event which is being transmitted virtually across the world, was primarily organised to exalt Christ.

“The Global Crusade is to exalt Christ, because of what he has done for humanity, and to let the people know what the Cross implies, and the benefits we are to receive as a result of what Christ has done as we believe in God through Him.

“The Lord saves, He delivers and we have seen this all over the world as we are taking the Global Crusade from city to city here in Nigeria,” he noted.

He further said that the event has been worthwhile, as it has produced testimonies across the world.

“The Lord has touched many lives in different parts of the world, actually in every continent, because we are transmitting the crusade to virtually every country of the world.

“We’ve had testimonies from America; we’ve had from the UK; we’ve had from other parts of Europe, and we’ve had from different parts of Africa. But now, we’re looking for an expansion of such results,” he said.

Some officials of the state government who were on hand to receive the Deeper Life Founder included the Head of Civil Service, Effiong Essien; Commissioner of Education, Idongesit Etiebet; Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Sunny Ibuot; Commissioner for Rural Development and Co-operatives and that of Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno.

The event is billed to kick off on November 25 through November 30, 2021, at the Ibom Hall Grounds, Uyo.

It is also expected to be beamed live at various designated centres within and outside Nigeria.

Depeer Life Bible church has a large following in Akwa Ibom State and has a secondary school in Uyo, the state capital.