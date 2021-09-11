‘Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith’, a biography, for unveiling in Lagos September 17

At first glance, the title ‘Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith’ appears like an award, prize or something of such won by an individual. However, this is far from it. This is rather the first authorised biography of the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi.

The title of the biography not only encapsulates the life and work of the Deeper Life Bible Church general superintendent, it also speaks to the meaning of his first name William; being a “resolute protector” or “strong-willed warrior”.

So, it is not surprising that Kumuyi as a preacher has devoted the last 50 years, if not more, of his life and ministry as a resolute protector of the Gospel. He not only protects the Gospel; he has remained a strong-willed warrior of the faith being a strong advocate of righteousness in the body of Christ and the Church at large.

Before this literary journey by four notable writers who co-authored the publication, there has been no full-length book on the life and works of the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

“This was not because we lacked the capacity, resources or pool of talents to do so; it was purely based on the strict policy of Pastor Kumuyi not to project himself or his private life in ministry above the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Philip Oluwi, chairman of the book editorial board, at a press conference held recently in Lagos to herald the public presentation of the book.

This is so because Kumuyi, like his name suggests, would rather give his life for Christ and the Gospel, serving the Church. “You are all aware that since 1973 when this Ministry was planted by Pastor Kumuyi, then a lecturer; at the University of Lagos with just 15 persons, it has grown in leaps and bounds, spreading to every part of the world,” Oluwirecalled.

Kumuyi would rather have Jesus lifted up and use him to keep drawing all men to Himself as captured in the Scriptures, than beaming the focus of popularity or bask in the euphoria of the successes the Lord has allowed him to achieve in ministry.

Speaking further, Oluwi said that the book provides the world with a rare glimpse of the hitherto untold remarkable stories of the uncommon man of God that time and space has enabled the authors to compose and narrate. “Without pre-empting the book reviewer, I want to assure you all that the book is a must-have for everyone,” he said.

The body of work, which is a literary master piece not only contribute to the spirituality of the readers, as it also touches on some of the giant strides taken by the Church to transform lives.

“Through God’s inalienable riches and grace, and with the unflagging commitment and sacrifice of the General Superintendent, the Church has been providing hope and succor to millions of souls across the world,” Oluwi said.

The book, which is co-authored by BanjiOjewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Izeze and Tunde Opeibi (Ope-Davies) was published in the United Kingdom by Elite Academy Publishers. While Andrew Umoru, Steve Obidi and EurielMomah are members of the book editorial team.

The Foreword to the book, written by Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, will be made public in Lagos on Friday, September17. Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of the Republic of Nigeria, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will be the chief host of the event.

Similarly, ‘Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith’ will be reviewed by Ayodeji Olukoju, a former Vice Chancellor, Caleb University, while the former Vice Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, DapoAsaju, will be the guest speaker at the public presentation of the book.