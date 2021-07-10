Kumuyi, educationists task graduands to exert their competence

The Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, William Kumuyi and other educationists have tasked the 63 graduating students of the institution to demonstrate competence and hard work as they employ new innovation to solve world problems.

Kumuyi in his address at the maiden convocation of Anchor University on Friday urged the graduands to master their skills to demonstrate capability as they come across opportunities.

The chancellor noted that the mandate of the citadel of learning which is raising young men and women who are academically sound and spiritually vibrant for national and global transformation has been accomplished in the students within these four years of their stay in the school.

Joseph Afolayan, vice-chancellor, Anchor University, in acknowledging the commitment and support of parents and guardians throughout the years, thanked them for entrusting their children to the institution, adding that their investment in the last four years has given the institution the strength to excel.

Afolayan said that one of the major priorities of the institution is to train exceptional students who are prepared to become seasoned professionals in their chosen fields.

According to him, “The last 50 months have proven that we are resolutely focused on our goal as several Anchor University students are living proof that our efforts are worth the while”.

The vice-chancellor advised the graduating students to be brave, forthright and go out there and create the future they desire for themselves and their loved ones.

“The corporate world has its challenges; the glitz, temptation, the push to compromise, fraud, and stress but remember you have been loaned to the Almighty, you will never walk alone”, Afolayan said.

On his part, Philip Oluwi, chairman, Board of Trustees, Anchor University in congratulating the students, charged them never to forget their alma mater in all their exploits in the society.

Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos maiden convocation produced 23 First Class graduates. According to the vice-chancellor, a total number of 9 students graduated from the faculty of humanities; 27 from Social and management Sciences while 27 are from Science and Science education.

“The best graduating student with the highest CGPA is Mary Enakireru with 3.95, from the Faculty of Science and Science education, department of Microbiology,” Afolayan said.