World Health Day: Kogi commissioner lauds WHO’s efforts

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been commended for providing good health for all across the globe.

Zakari Usman, commissioner for Health, Kogi State, gave the commendation at a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja, as part of activities to marks this year’s World Health Day and 75 years of existence of the WHO. He applauded WHO for living up to expectations in its ultimate goal of achieving good health for all using science-based programmes.

The commissioner equally expressed delight that the Kogi government had enjoyed a robust partnership and collaboration with WHO in the areas of Polio eradication programme, immunization, surveillance and outbreak of dreaded diseases.

“Kogi State has continued to lead the global efforts to expand universal health coverage through the coordination of world’s response to health emergencies,” he said.

While congratulating WHO on its celebration of 75 years of eventful activities globally, she praised WHO for its quick response to other emergencies such as flooding and humanitarian crises.

Also speaking, Sebastian Okwu, coordinator of WHO, Kogi office, highlighted the objectives of WHO including; promotion/keeping the health conditions of all safe worldwide, disease control, elimination of measles, control of seasonal meningitis and outbreak of dreaded diseases.

Okwu reaffirmed the determination of the organisation to ensure that healthcare services get to the door step of rural dwellers across the globe.

The commissioner for Health led members of health workers with the Kogi WHO office on a ‘Road Walk for Health’ across the major streets in Lokoja, the state capital.