Kogi guber poll: APC candidate pledges to build economic buoyant state, others

Sanusi Ohiare, a former Executive Director of Rural Electricity Agency, now an aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), has disclosed the reasons why he is contesting for the governorship election in Kogi State.

Speaking at a Governorship media parley organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lokoja on Thursday, Ohiare said that if elected, he would bring development to the state, adding that Kogi is in need of huge economic growth.

“My chances of becoming the party’s candidate and winning the next governorship election in Kogi State are bright,” he said.

He also promised to harness the huge resources in the state, shore up revenue and fill the gap in infrastructure.

“I have what it takes in terms of exposure, education and vision to lead Kogi State to the next level of development. I came from a political background that everyone in Kogi knows. Prior to that, I was active in student politics during my days at the University of Jos.

“I have a lot of contacts both locally and internationally that can be harnessed to bring in the much needed investment to develop the state. I have a lot of passion for rural dwellers, Before I resigned from Rural Electrification project, many projects had been done in Kogi State, an example was the high colon electricity projects taking place at Itobe and Jamata bridges. I want to leave a legacy of good governance,”

“I can assure you that rather than lose members of our party to any post primary election crisis, my candidature will further unite the party, bring in new members and further assuage the feelings of other aggrieved members.

“If given the mandate, I will leverage on the infrastructural development efforts of the incumbent Governor. All that is

needed is a visionary leader, who can think out of the box, come up with solutions that will address the paucity of development in the state.

”Kogi, being an agrarian community, would encourage our civil servants, and indigenes to go into massive farming ,we will create an enabling environment for them and provide farming tools, we will also increase productivity through massive investment in agriculture, agro-industry and agri- business. I am committed to building a state where there would be economic buoyancy, a hub of

modern development and beehive of business investments and employment generation activities,” he said.

He equally promised to create new jobs, ensure proper Vocational/technical training and enabling environment for the civil servants in the state.

Ohiare commended the Incumbent Governor for contributing towards the development of the state, promised to run an open door government, bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, provide developmental initiatives and encourage youths and women in skills acquisition scheme and vocational training.

“Having garnered experiences in private and government agencies, I have decided to bring to bear the flourishing and unending exposure I have acquired over the years to serve the people of my dear state. I feel there is no better time than to contribute at a higher pedestal to the development of Kogi State than now. All I can do is to strive to do better.”

A native of Adavi Local Government area of kogi state promised that he will ensure that all necessary mechanism of crisis control would be put in place.