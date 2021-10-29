Women task lawmakers on legislation to aid leadership role

Nigerian women urged the national and state legislature to enact a law that would facilitate compulsory women leadership in the country.

The women in a communiqué issued at the end of the 3-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) and read by Olajumoke Saliu, on Thursday, decried poor representation of women in the country’s political space.

”We should support and encourage aspiration and leadership. The National and state assemblies should pass gender equality legislation that will guarantee quick and effective justice delivery to perpetrators of crime and violence against women, enable compulsory women leadership and empowerment trainings, access to education and medical treatment for physical and mental challenged women and create enabling environment for women to participate in politics.”

The women noted that there were still not enough women in the political space or at the helms of affairs, saying “even though women are blessed with the power to transform and recreate anything they are a part of.”

They noted that national development would be incomplete without women in leadership. The women further lamented the consequences of work-life imbalance which they recognised are dire to the individuals and the society.

“Other observations made by the committee include: “The Failure of a Family System aids the derailment of future leaders from embarking on a fruitful journey to a greatly rewarding life on the long term

“There isn’t still enough awareness of the fact that certain cancer types are preventable only if detected early enough.

“Many micro, small and medium Enterprises are still not aware of the importance of record-keeping and expenditure prioritisation to their businesses, even in their individual lives.

“Covid-19 came, hit hard and created a huge vacuum in all spheres of our lives and endeavours, which we are still grappling with even today

In her remarks, wife of Lagos State governor and chairman of COWLSO, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said in line with the theme of the conference – “Awake” – which was designed to bring women in tune with modern realities and opportunities, efforts were strategically directed at women empowerment.