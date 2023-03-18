Wike commends peaceful guber election despite voter apathy

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State has commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers.

He said in Port Harcourt that it was more peaceful than the Feb. 25 presidential and House of Assembly elections.

Wike made the observation in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Kelvin Ebiri.

He said it took INEC officials only two minutes to accredit him to vote using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, unlike the long delay he experienced on Feb. 25.

Read also: Oshiomhole condemns electoral violence in Edo

He noted also that voters had high expectations at his Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Feb. 25 and contrasted the same with the apathy experienced on March 18.

“It is much better and more peaceful today, but the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections recorded a higher voter turnout.

“You can’t force people to go and vote. I am happy with the peaceful nature and the way the election is going. It means the security agencies are doing what they are supposed to do,’’ he said