Oshiomhole condemns electoral violence in Edo

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo and senator-elect of Edo North senatorial district, has condemned alleged violence that marred the House of Assembly election across the state.

Oshiomhole, spoke in reaction to a short video when thugs allegedly disrupted election in Sobe community in Owan East Local Government Area,.

The former National Chairman of APC, described the incident as unfortunate and alleged that security agencies watched thugs helplessly without doing anything to curb the situation.

“Our election can’t be better because what is happening in many places is terrible. In Sobe, Owan West local government area, the security people were supervising the destruction of polling unit materials; while security were present some thugs came and had a free hand destroying election materials.

“I called the Commissioner of Police and he said they are not to look beyond certain areas, how can you monitor a place if you are not to prevent criminality?

“They are using vigilante groups to shoot, which is not right. Nigerians are peaceful but you have politicians who are desperate and because they lost their units in the last election, this time they are determined that wherever they are not winning, they will destroy them and disrupt the election.

“In Sobe, out of 17 units, they destroyed 10 units and that is the units where we have huge votes in our favour.

“They are going round intimidating people in Jattu because he is not winning there, they say if you are not going to vote for the PDP, they take you out, there are instances where people voted for the APC, the presiding officer allegedly thumb printed double to void the vote and police were watching while this was going on.

“At the IDP camp in Benin City, I was told that this morning at 9 am, they were voting and about seven people have already voted but because they know that those people will vote for us, they went there with the presence of security and destroyed the ballot papers and took away the BVAS machines,” he added.