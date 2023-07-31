Why Umo Eno is convening Akwa Ibom Dialogue, says aide

Governor Umo Eno is convening the Akwa Ibom Dialogue to bring experts from all walks of life to offer ideas on the economic blueprint of the state, his aide has said.

Essien Ndueso, senior aide to the governor made this known in Uyo, the state capital maintained that Umo Eno already has an economic team and has plans for the State clearly mapped out, but wants to run an all inclusive administration hence his decision to seek participation and inputs from experts and stakeholders in respective critical sectors.

“The Akwa Ibom Dialogue is set to be the first of its kind and it is no political jamboree, that is why the Governor is inviting specialists across the globe to come and share ideas and contribute to the working document of the government.”

“I have heard people and even groups, asking for invites to attend the summit, but I want people to know that it is not a political jamboree for landing and settlement.”

Ndueso said the event will be declared open by the immediate past Governor of the State, Udom Emmanuel, who charted the course of industrialization in the State during his reign as Governor between 2015 and 2023, while the former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma will chair the occasion.

“Before his advent as Governor in 2015, no administration before him established any industry and most people thought it was near impossible to have industrial facilities here.

“Today Ibom Air, Kings Flour Mill and Jubillee Syringe factories are among industries Mr Emmanuel brought to the State during his tenure and on that foundation shall more viable industries and progress be recorded in our State.

“This is why the current Governor has asked Emmanuel not to consider going far, as his experience and ingenuity will always be sought.”

After the formalities of declaring the event open, the summit will break into several cells with experts in each group converging on their respective block to brainstorm, while a final blueprint will be ready after the third day of the converge on July 26,2023.

The Governor’s senior media aide explained that Governor Eno has extended his political inclusive policy to appointments by insisting that stakeholders in the various wards in the State nominate people residing in their communities as his personal assistants.

“Governor Umo Eno has technically returned power to the people by giving him the right to nominate his own personal aides.

“The Governor wants nominees who are resident on the villages and wards and not people living on the urban centers.

“He also wants the nominees to be collectively selected by the ward’s stakeholders and unilaterally selected by a political chieftain.

“Any nominee who fails to meet the criteria may likely be disqualified because a diligence mechanism has been put in place by the Governor to ensure that all those nominated are consensus choices of the elders and leaders of the respective wards,” Ndueso added.

He said it will be easier for such personal assistants to give the Government appropriate feedbacks on the needs of their localities to afford easier attention to those needs.