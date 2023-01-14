Why I won’t join Peter Obi’s campaign – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President, has said he would not be on the campaign train of Peter Obi, despite his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate in a New Year letter to Nigerians.

The former president said this on Thursday at a virtual engagement organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

After his endorsement of Obi’s bid, Obasanjo faced criticism from the major opponents of the LP presidential candidate.

Obasanjo noted that he could not move around the country to campaign with Obi, because he was not a member of the LP.

“I am not on the campaign train. I have used the benefit of my experience and put things plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I have said what is best for the country,” Obasanjo said.

The former president also said that he believed that the bane of Nigeria’s was leadership.

According to him, “Nigeria is where we are because of leadership,” he said.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership that will deliver in this country,” he said.