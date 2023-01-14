Jonathan to inaugurate 1.15km bridge in A/Ibom

Goodluck Jonathan, former president, will inaugurate a 1.15kilometre Uko Ntighe Afi bridge in Mbo Local Government Area linking communities in the coastal region of Akwa Ibom State.

The bridge was initiated by the previous administration of the state but construction was stalled until Governor Udom Emmanuel re-awarded the contract in 2018.

It also links Mbo and Esit Eket local government areas, two major oil-producing communities of the state.

Conducting reporters around the bridge, Essien Ndueso, special assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, said the bridge, which is part of the 19 kilometre road project would be inaugurated by former president Goodluck Jonathan.Governor

Essien said the bridge is among 40 bridges constructed by the state government in many parts of the state adding that other bridges are in Oruk Anam, Etinan and Obot Akara local government areas.

“This bridge was initiated by Governor Godswill Akpabio in 2008 . Since then, it has been a sad story of neglect and poor contractual procedures and disagreement.

“The present administration inherited this project in 2015 at 35 percent execution.

“The governor had to get a contractor that specializes in bridge construction, now this project is completed,” he said.

Essien explained that the economic and social benefits of the bridge, saying that it would boost commercial activities in the area as the residents of the area are seafood dealers.

“The bridge will boost economic activities between the community and neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea,” he said. .

The project contractor, Aiman Saimua expressed satisfaction with the cooperation he enjoyed from the host communities during the period of construction.

He described the bridge as the longest ever constructed by any state government in the country and the fourth longest in the country.

Saimua, a Syrian national, said the bridge if properly maintained could last up 70 years or more to enhance its durability.

“This is the first longest bridge by any state government. It is the fourth longest bridge after Eko Bridge in Lagos. But this one is constructed by the state government. It can last for a long time,“ he said.

Jonathan will commission the bridge on Monday January 16, 2023.