Dangote Cement empowers 40 women in Kogi

No fewer than 40 women drawn from Oyo, Obajana, Iwaa and Apata have been empowered in skill acquisition programme organised by Dangote Cement Plc.

JV Gungune, plant director of Dangote Cement Plc, while speaking during the graduation ceremony on Thursday at Obajana, said the skill acquisition scheme was meant to support the government in its job creation efforts and he also pointed out that the job creation scheme aptly fits into the company’s vision and mission.

He noted that Dangote cannot employ everyone, adding that the skill acquisition programme is another way of creating employment for the host communities in Kogi State.

The plant director said the beneficiaries should count themselves lucky to have been selected and trained in the program, even as he urged them to ensure that the skills and the equipment provided by the company are put into proper use.

Also speaking, Wakeel Olayiwola, head of social performance, Dangote Cement Plc, said the empowerment is one in the series of several other interventions among host communities being executed by Dangote Cement Plc across Africa.

Olayiwola expressed optimism that the graduates will create a chain of other graduates under them through apprenticeship, therefore bolstering the job status of communities around Kogi State.

Ademola Adeyemi, general manager, Special Duties , explained that 10 women were selected each from Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana, which makeup both the plant and the mining communities, adding that the skill programme was in partnership with the National Directorate foe Employment (NDE).

On his part, Abubakar Zakari, NDE’s Kogi State coordinator, said the participants received intensive training for three months, as he congratulated the company for sponsoring what he referred to as a laudable program for women.

The traditional rulers of the various communities commended the company for what they described as a huge intervention.

The Olu-Apata, Oba Dr. Frederick D.O. Balogun, expressed appreciation and pledged his community’s continuing support for the company.

The Bajana of Obajana Idowu Isenibi said the “Joy of the community knows no bound while urging beneficiaries to make judicious use of the skill acquired from the program.

Titilayo Onimola, 33, on behalf of the beneficiaries commended Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Group, and prayed that God will continue to support him and make his business flourish.