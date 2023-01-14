Buhari to lead Kwara APC campaign rally Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, has said that it has concluded arrangements for the presidential campaign rally of the party; coming up on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to a statement signed by Saadu Salahu, special adviser on strategy to the state governor, on behalf of the local organising committee, the rally will be led by President Muhammadu Buhari who will be joined by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, his running mate, and other members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

It added that the rally promises to be a mother of all rallies as APC members and supporters; and the people of the state are in high spirits to receive the president, Tinubu and their team.

“Also to join the president, who is the chairman of presidential campaign council at the rally, are the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, the director general of the campaign council, Simon Lalong, deputy director general of the campaign council, Adams Oshiomhole, APC governors, deputy governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the state coordinator of the presidential campaign council, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“Sunday Fagbemi, chairman, APC Kwara State, and his executive council members and Yahaya Seriki, director general, Kwara APC campaign council, are expected to join Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to welcome the visitors to the state.”

He urged all APC members in the state to turn out en mass to accord the president and his team a befitting welcome.