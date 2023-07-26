Tinubu to submit ministerial list on Thursday, beat 60-day deadline

There are indications that the long awaited Ministerial list will be submitted by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, just in time to beat the 60 days deadline.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 17, 2023, assented to a bill mandating the incoming President and Governors to submit their nominees, within 60 days of taking oath of office.

By that provision of the constitution, President Tinubu has until Thursday July 27, 2023, to summit his ministerial nominees list, otherwise, he would be breaching the constitution.

BusinessDay gathered that the President will submit the list that includes former Governors Atiku Bagudu, Nyesom Wike, amongst others.

The President, in his efforts to deliver on his campaign promises, will target technocrats.

Although previous administrations had worked with a total of 42 Ministers, representing the 36 states, with extra six representing each of the six geopolitical zones, there are indications that President Tinubu may restructure some of the Ministries to make them more efficient.

At Present, the Tinubu’s government has a total of 27 ministries left vacant by the previous administration.

The Ministries include the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Agriculture and Rural Development, Aviation, Justice, Labour and Employment, Petroleum Resources, Water Resources, Women Affairs and Social Development, Mines and Steel Development

Ministry of Defence and that of Niger Delta Affairs.

Others include the Ministry of Power, Transportation, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Youth and Sport, Works and Housing and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are Budget and National Planning, Commerce and Industry, Education, Environment, Finance, Health, Information and Culture, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as well as the Ministry of Interior.

When will Tinubu submit list of minister?

The nation had waited patiently for the unveiling of President’s cabinet, as the delays created anxious moments as to why the President is yet to announce his Ministers despite assurances that he will hit the ground running

At the beginning of the administration, several politicians flocked the Presidential Villa, from far and near, lobbying for the plum jobs

The President had since his assumption, also devoted extra time meeting with politicians who played critical roles in helping him to get into office.

President Tinubu had met behind close doors with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Pius Anyim, who came in the company of Olisa Metu, the former National Publicity Secretary (NPS) of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit of the two Chieftains of the main opposition PDP no doubt, was a signal to the success of Tinubu’s move to form a government of national unity, cutting across all political parties.

Tinubu also met Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Musa Kwankwaso.

The Kano top politician, also assured of his desire to work with the President in whatever capacity.

This is as the President had also had several meetings with leader of the PDP G5 group, and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is rumoured to have made the President’s Ministerial list.

With these high level meetings, many had thought that the cabinet unveiling by the President was just a matter of time.

The President had hit the ground running, with the introduction of some measures to tackle nagging national problems which include: fuel subsidy removal, signing the Students Loan Bill into law, suspension of a 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, among others.

There is no doubt that it will take a strong team to build the kind of confidence Nigerians are looking forward to by the Tinubu’s government to function optimally.

Thus, the appointment of credible and competent people in his cabinet, has been seen by Nigerians as the beginning of such a journey

Many had hailed the appointment of George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff to the President

But latest developments show that President Bola Tinubu is facing stiff battles both from his supporters and the larger family of the All Progressive congress ( APC)

BusinessDay gathered that the President is being careful not to offend some big wigs within the ruling party by rushing to form his cabinet.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, while responding to questions on the ongoing delays by the President in forming his cabinets, urged Nigerians to be “ Patient” with the President

“ The President will eventually form his Cabinet. We need to be patient with him”