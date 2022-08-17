We’ve put everything in place for Asaba Int’l Trade Fair 2022 – ASACCIMA

Asaba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ASACCIMA) has said that everything had been put in place to ensure Asaba International Trade Fair was held successfully this year, in the state.

“We have made adequate security arrangements and we also have good stands as well as a befitting venue for the fair,” Anthony Idigbe, the chamber’s president, said, adding that 200 participants are expected at the event.

Idigbe spoke on Monday when the Chamber signed a consultancy agreement with Atlantic Exhibition Limited and Andrea Ashlan Limited, on the hosting of the trade fair.

Idigbe, who was represented by Edwin Chukwuka, the Director-General of ASACCIMA, said that the signing of the agreement was to formally grant the hosting right to the parties for the fair, billed to hold from November 18 to November 27 this year.

He said that the fair would attract both indigenous and foreign exhibitors.

According to him, the objective of the fair is to promote commerce as well as boost commercial activities in the state.

Idigbe assured the exhibitors that their participation at the fair would be fruitful and yield tangible results.

He congratulated the partners for the successful signing of the consultancy agreement and averred that the organising of the trade fair was the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Idigbe explained that because trade fair was private sector-oriented, the ministry gave the assignment of organising the fair to the Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

This gave the association the leverage to pay tax to the Federal Government annually through the Ministry of Trade and Investment and that ASACCIMA is a member of NACCIMA.

BusinessDay learnt that the Chamber held its last fair about two years ago and that individuals have also been holding business trade fairs in the capital city since then.