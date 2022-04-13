Wemabod, Connect Homes to deliver housing estate in Ekiti

Wemabod, a leading estate firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Connect Homes Limited to deliver 155 housing units in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The agreement was signed in Lagos at an event witnessed by stakeholders from both companies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the chairman of Wemabod, Owodunni Opayemi noted that the agreement was a symbolic milestone that would redefine the future of housing in Ekiti State.

Opayemi said Wemabod was committed to delivering quality housing to Nigerians, describing the engagement of Connect Homes as the best fit for the task given its pedigree in the built industry.

“The choice of Connect Homes as the delivery partner is quite strategic given its experience and professionalism in the built sector and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver quality houses in Ekiti. Connect Homes is a home-grown development company that has driven the Ekiti Homes Agenda of the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration in Ekiti State. We believe under the Wemabod ethos, they will deliver quality homes in record time”.

The managing director, Wemabod Limited, Yemi Ejidiran stated that the MoU was the first of many that Wemabod will be initiating with developers as part of its bid to increase Wemabod’s presence across the South West region starting from Ekiti. ‘The decision to deliver housing units in Ekiti State was borne out of the desire to contribute our part to reducing the housing deficit in the South West noting that currently there is an increased demand for new housing in the state”.

Also speaking, the CEO of Connect Homes, Ope Akeju explained that the MoU signing was a breakthrough in the housing sector and that the company was delighted to work with Wemabod in providing housing solutions to the people of Ekiti State through this collaboration.

Upon completion, Wemabod Estate Ado Ekiti which is located on Iworoko Road would have facilities such as full security with CCTV & patrols, 24-hour power supply, communal areas with recreation, among others.