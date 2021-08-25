Wema Bank, SheCan Nigeria empower 1,000 women in Ogun

To further help women realise their personal and business potentials, Wema Bank Plc again partnered with SheCan Nigeria on a skills acquisition programme at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The skills acquisition programme, which kicked off on August 18, 2021 came immediately after the SheCan Conference 2021 at Muson Centre Lagos themed “SheCan Do More”.

The programme saw over 1,000 women benefit from vocational training exercises designed to equip them with basic skills that could help boost their financial status.

The training included general classes on Business Empowerment, Digital Marketing, Advantages of Effective Marketing, Networking and Product Promotion, to mention a few.

There were also Group Classes that catered to the various entrepreneurial skills. The training included lessons on Waste to Wealth, Bead Making, Hair/Wig Making, Hat Making, Make-up, Catering with a focus on Pastries/Baking. There were also classes in Antiseptic, Petroleum Jelly and Insecticide, production and Olive oil, shampoo, Liquid toilet soap, Air freshener making.

Among the dignitaries at the programme were: the Keegbo Atikori of Ijebu, Igbo, Alayeluwa Oba Ibitoye Solaja, the Chairman Ijebu eNorth Local Government, Omobolaji Odusanya among others.

Abiola Nejo, Head of Gender Banking said, “A major takeout from the program was to help every woman realize that she can do more irrespective of her background, gender, education, and career.”

She added that “Wema Bank will continually partner with women-focused initiatives like SheCan Nigeria to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, mentoring, counselling, skill acquisition and community empowerment programs