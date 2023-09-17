We’ll attract fresh investments with improved infrastructure, says Otti

…Commissions two roads in Aba

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration’s resolve to improve infrastructure in the State, especially Aba, the state’s commercial hub was to attract fresh investments, create jobs and shore up the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Otti made the pledge Friday during the commissioning of Emelogu Road in Aba South Local Government Area of the state.

Emelogu Road, a 1.8 kilometre road, links Ogbo-Hill in Obingwa Local Government Area with Good Morning Market in Aba South LGA.

It is one of the first three roads completed and commissioned by the Governor, Friday, to mark his first 100 days in office .

The other two roads are Shalom Road in Osisioma Ngwa LGA and Cemetery Road, which hosts the popular Eziukwu Market in Aba South LGA.

Read also: Otti to perform groundbreaking of Abia industrial park

Governor Otti, who was full of praise for the residents, for their support to his government and the contractors, promised that the remaining portion of the road, towards the Orji-Uzor bridge will be completed in the next three months and urged them to protect the facilities provided for their good.

“All the length and breadth of this place will be made motorable before the end of the year.

“So, I want to thank you for the support that you have given to this government and the contractors. I was told that some of you were cooking from your houses and feeding the workers. The contractors told me that they’ve not experienced such a gesture from residents before.

“We told you during our campaign that we will develop Aba, if voted into office and I am reasuring you that we will keep to our promises. This is just a tip of the iceberg.

“We will use Abia funds to build Abia. Fund meant for Abia is no more for embezzlement,” he said.

He urged the residents not to sell their landed properties in a hurry, as land in Aba will soon appreciate, noting that many investors are keen to invest in Aba and Abia, which is why his administration is interested in providing infrastructure to attract fresh investments into the state.

Read also: Otti condemns beheading of LP chieftain in Abia

He said that the setting up of Operation Flush, a security outfit, made up of different security agencies in the state is to secure the state and advised all criminally-minded individuals in the state to stop or leave the state, as his administration will make the state difficult for them.

Otumchere Oti, commissioner for Works, emphasised that Emelogu Road was one of the first set of roads awarded by the Alex Otti-led aministration.

He said that the 1.8 kilometre road and 8 meters wide was built on complete asphalt concrete with a stone base and sandy soil base. He explained that both sides of the road have re-enforced concrete fence and provided with street light.