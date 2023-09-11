Otti to perform groundbreaking of Abia industrial park

Alex Chioma Otti, governor of Abia State, has said that the groundbreaking ceremony of Abia Innovation Industrial Park will be performed on September 6, 2023, at Owaza, an oil-rich community in Ukwa West Local Area of the state.

Okey Kanu, the state Commissioner for Information, disclosed the development to the media in Government House Umuahia while briefing them on the outcome of the ‘Special Abia At 32 Executive Council Meeting’ to commemorate the birthday of the state.

Kanu said the park would house a manufacturing hub, and modular refinery, among other industrial clusters.

Read also: Alex Otti and the task of exorcising Abia of evil spirit of backwardness

He said that the Abia Innovation Industrial Park is one of the promises Otti made to Abians to turn the state into a big industrial hub of the nation.

Kanu noted that the project would be on a Public Private Partnership arrangement, adding that some investors had already indicated interest in the project.

Read also: Payment of salaries is a priority for me — Alex Otti

He disclosed further that the project would be realized soon since there would be no more political interference like what was obtained in the past with the likes of Enyimba Economic City, which did not see the light of day.

Also speaking during the briefing, Uche Eme, Commissioner for Education, disclosed that Abia State would host the Joint Consultative Meeting for Agenda 2030 on September 22, 2023, with permanent secretaries and stakeholders across the country in the education sector gathering to brainstorm on the effectiveness of education policy in Nigeria.