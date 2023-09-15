Otti condemns beheading of LP chieftain in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has condemned in strong terms the killing of a Maduka Zakari.

Zakari is a chieftain of the Labour Party, in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area (LGA) of the State by yet to be identified assailants.

Zakri, was beheaded by hoodlums on Wednesday night, according to sources.

Zakari, 70, hailed from Ezieke Akpukpa, a community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that 10 hoodlums weilding pump action rifles, machetes and other dangerous weapons stormed the community.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, later shot the victim at a drinking joint in Amelechi, a village in the Akpukpa Community.

Read also Otti to perform groundbreaking of Abia industrial park

Otti described the gruesome murder of Zakari, who was beheaded by his killers, as insane, barbaric and vicious.

He called on security agents to swing into action and ensure that whoever was involved in the killing, directly or indirectly, is brought to justice and made to pay heavily for their ungodly action.

In a statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his special adviser on Media and Publicity, the Abia State Governor expressed sadness that the late Zakari distinguished himself during the last general election.

Zakari was the Labour Party campaign manager in Uturu and played an active role as a community leader in fighting kidnapping.

Otti promised that the government would stand by his family and give them all the necessary support required as they dealt with the sad loss.

Read also Otti floats free health insurance scheme for Abia pensioners

This is as the Abia State Governor restated his commitment to ensuring absolute protection of life and property in Abia state and South East.

The insecurity led to the recent launch of a joint security task force codenamed “Operation Crush”.

The initiative, according to Otti, has reduced all kinds of criminal activities in the State, especially kidnapping at Lokpanta part of the State.

Otti assured that security agents would sustain a robust onslaught on those who desire to build a criminal enclave in any part of Abia State.