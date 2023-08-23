Otti floats free health insurance scheme for Abia pensioners

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has promised to establish free Health insurance Scheme for all pensioners in the state.

The governor said that the move was aimed at wiping out tears from the faces of pensioners in the state who had been subjected to untold hardship by past administrations.

Okey Kanu, commissioner for Information and Culture, who made this known in Umuahia while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, said that presently, free medical services were ongoing in the three Senatorial zones of the state.

He also hinted that the Light Up Abia programme with solar-powered energy has commenced with special focus on Umuahia, the state capital.

The Abia information commissioner further said that the state ministry of power and public utilities was liaising with USAID to resuscitate Osisioma and Ubaka Water Schemes before embarking on others.

He hinted that stakeholders in the state were liasing with GENCOs and DISCOs to improve power generation.

Don Otuochere Oti, commissioner for Works, said that construction of the roads, which are nearing completion, would be ready for commissioning soon, while others are at various stages of completion and are on-going.

He said that most of the roads are concentrated at Aba now because Aba is the commercial hub of the South East zone which would go a long way to boosting the economy of the state when the infrastructures there are put in place. He said that other parts of the state would equally be given attention in due course.