Lagos lawmakers drop 17 nominees from Sanwo-Olu’s list

In a bid to address controversies that had trailed names of Commissioner and Special Advisers nominated and presented before the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the lawmakers have dropped no fewer than 17 among the over 30 nominees picked as cabinet members for second term of the administration.
Read also One week after resumption, Sanwoolu says “I have lost weight”
The lawmakers dropped the nominees during a plenary session chaired by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, who read the names of each nominee one after the other.
While Obasa read the names of the other 39 lawmakers, they voted either in support or against the nominees. This process determined the fate of the 17 commissioners and Special Advisers picked by the governor to serve as cabinet members.
Meanwhile, the lawmakers confirmed 22 nominees on Wednesday before adjourning their seating to Monday, August 28.
Read also Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to convene security meeting over killings
Among those dropped by the lawmakers during the plenary session were the former health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, Solape Hammond, who was special adviser to the governor Sustainable Development Goals during the first term, and her colleague, former commissioner for Budget and economic planning, Sam Egube.
Also dropped were. Former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dada Cecilia, her colleague ex-Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and former Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
Spider 950k to 2mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
VENZA 1.680m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
MDX 850,000 to 2m
Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill
TIPPER head 5mill
Dyna Truck 900k
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Range Rover S 2mill
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }