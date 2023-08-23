Lagos lawmakers drop 17 nominees from Sanwo-Olu’s list

In a bid to address controversies that had trailed names of Commissioner and Special Advisers nominated and presented before the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the lawmakers have dropped no fewer than 17 among the over 30 nominees picked as cabinet members for second term of the administration.

The lawmakers dropped the nominees during a plenary session chaired by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, who read the names of each nominee one after the other.

While Obasa read the names of the other 39 lawmakers, they voted either in support or against the nominees. This process determined the fate of the 17 commissioners and Special Advisers picked by the governor to serve as cabinet members.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers confirmed 22 nominees on Wednesday before adjourning their seating to Monday, August 28.

Among those dropped by the lawmakers during the plenary session were the former health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, Solape Hammond, who was special adviser to the governor Sustainable Development Goals during the first term, and her colleague, former commissioner for Budget and economic planning, Sam Egube.

Also dropped were. Former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dada Cecilia, her colleague ex-Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and former Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye