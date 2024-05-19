LCCI entrepreneurship programme holds’greet’ and ‘connect’ event

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Entrepreneurship Mentoring Programme Alumni Association, led by Toyin Yusuf, recently celebrated what it called ‘greet and connect’ event.

The milestone event which was held in Lagos was aimed to reunite members from various cohorts since its inception in 2013.

Read also: Stop raising levies, bring all taxable persons into the net, LCCI urges FG

It was a resounding success and fostered an environment of entrepreneurship and collaboration for both business and personal growth.

The event had as theme, ‘Entrepreneurship and Collaboration for Business and Personal Growth,’ and resonated throughout the gathering, inspiring attendees to explore new opportunities and forge meaningful connections.

Present at the event was the founder, Toki Mabogunje, whose passion for entrepreneurship continues to drive the association forward.

The event commenced with insightful opening remarks by the Secretary of the Association, Gladys Igbekele, setting a tone of enthusiasm and camaraderie for the proceedings.

A highlight of the event was the engaging panel session featuring distinguished members of the Chamber and alumni of the programme. The panelists included Ajani Oluwatoyin, Seyi Abolaji, Abosede Yinka-Ogundimu, Queen Akinyoyenu, and Olaide Shoetan.

The event which was handled by the duo of Oluwatobi Sola-Abiola and Bunmi Osifeso, had the welfare officer of the association in the panel discussion which delved into key topics on entrepreneurship, collaboration and industry insights.

Providus Bank which sponsored the event had their representatives on hand to address the banking concerns of the entrepreneurs present.

They stated that their support underscored their commitment to nurturing and empowering the entrepreneurial community.

LCCI director of the ‘BEST Unit’ Taiwo Nola-Alausa, commended the entrepreneurs and lauded the strength of the alumni association.

“The dedication and resilience serve as a testament to the impact of mentorship and continuous learning in fostering business success,” she stated.

The association also used the opportunity to announce its upcoming expo tagged the Entrepreneurship Mentoring Programme Alumni holding in August 2024. They called all Entrepreneurs within the Nigerian ecosystem to engage and benefit from it.

According to her, the association is steadfast in its mission to empower entrepreneurs, foster collaboration, and drive sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.