9mobile unveils new entertainment platform to grow subscribers’ base

9mobile has unveiled Treelz, a digital entertainment platform for customers on its network to experience a world of entertainment through movies, e-learning, fun videos, gaming, music, sports, and photo filters.

“Treelz is a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem that combines advanced features and seamless connectivity to deliver an unparalleled user experience,” John Muo, products and digital services champion at 9mobile, stated.

He stated further that with Treelz, users can enjoy a wide range of media contents, including video games, movie and music hubs, sports and e-learning platforms, which are accessible through Treelz platform.

According to him, Treelz is available on the 9mobile website and can be accessed under the ‘Digital Services’ tab on 9mobile.com.ng or by simply clicking the link https://9mobile.com.ng/treelz.

He said further that customers who are not on the 9mobile network but wish to enjoy the platform should activate a 9mobile SIM or port their existing line to the network to enjoy the service. “The daily or weekly subscription guarantees access to play games, watch movie, and listen to music on the website.”

According to Muo, the platform represents the culmination of 9mobile’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, offering unparalleled features and capabilities. “Customers can access the rich contents on Treelz for as low as N30 per service via airtime subscription only.”

Chineze Amanfo, lead, Public Relations, 9mobile, stated that 9mobile continues to push the boundaries of innovation within the digital interactive space with Treelz. According to her, subscribers on the network can experience the power of seamless connectivity, enhanced collaboration, and unmatched convenience with Treelz by 9mobile.

“The expertise and influence of the media are invaluable in helping 9mobile spread the word about this groundbreaking platform and its transformative impact on communication and entertainment. Your endorsement and coverage will not only help raise awareness about Treelz by 9mobile but also empower individuals to embrace its unique qualities, especially its ability to entertain and educate.”