We won’t allow embittered politicians tarnish our state’s reputation – Kogi youths warn

Kogi State youths, representing all three senatorial districts, convened in Abuja on Tuesday under the banner of the Kogi Independent Youths Association, expressing their resolve to resist divisive actions by embittered politicians.

They also cautioned against attempts to tarnish the state’s reputation.

Mohammed Abdulrazaq, speaking on behalf of the youths, emphasised their commitment to safeguarding Kogi State’s unity and integrity.

He specifically warned against the exploitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by self-serving politicians.

The association, comprising around 500 registered members, predominantly graduates, reiterated its confidence in the EFCC’s leadership, urging vigilance against manipulative tactics employed by certain politicians.

Abdulrazaq said, “We will not wait to gather money for a proper press conference because this is a very important issue. We believe we must use every means at our disposal to speak up, defend the truth, expose the real enemies of Kogi State and warn them to change their ways.

“We are here to caution the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to advise them that they must be wary of those individuals whose intentions are not noble and who are out there to use the Commission as a tool to fight their political battles.”

Emphasising the need to speak out against injustice, the youths denounced attempts to vilify former Governor Yahaya Bello, acknowledging his contributions to infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education in Kogi State.

They condemned divisive narratives propagated by some politicians and asserted their determination to uphold Kogi State’s unity. The youths vowed to utilise all legal means to defend the state’s honour and resist any attempts to sow discord.

They underscored their readiness to take further action if their concerns are disregarded, emphasising their role as critical stakeholders in shaping Kogi State’s future.

“So we are cautioning and warning all the embittered politicians of Kogi State to stop portraying the image of Kogi State in a bad light in the face of the whole world. Kogi State is not like that and we must also ensure that we maintain the name and integrity of our dear state.”

“If all our demands fall on deaf ears, we will be left with no option than to utilise all legal means to drive home our demands,” they declared.