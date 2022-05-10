We need more development projects in Apapa- chairman

Chairman of Apapa local government area, Adejumoke Senbanjo says to reduce gridlocks and curtail road accidents, there is a need for federal and Lagos state governments to invest in infrastructural development in the area.

The council boss stated this while attending to officials from the federal ministry of works and housing who were on an inspection tour of projects executed by the ministry in Apapa.

The director of housing in the ministry, Ademola Kuti who led the team, however, said the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has done a lot in Apapa and this could be seen in the several projects executed, such as the repair of Liverpool, Wharf and Tin-Can roads among others.

Senbanjo appreciated the minister through the team for all the projects initiated by his ministry in Apapa but said more needed to be done in view of the strategic position of Apapa as the city that hosts Nigeria’s biggest and busiest ports.