We are making strides in tech education, empowerment – Techies

Dahel Techies, a tech education provider and empowerment organisation, has said it has made remarkable strides in transforming lives and communities with its community and mentorship initiatives.

It noted its commitment to bridge the digital skills gap and empower individuals with the tools for success and it has emerged as a critical player in the tech industry.

Since its inception, Dahel Techies has offered diverse courses designed to equip students with valuable in-demand skills, according to

David Effiong, the chairman and chief executive officer of the organisation.

He said the organisation has established a comprehensive support system that assists clients with developing business plans, and even facilitating fundraising efforts.

“By offering these additional services, Dahel Techies aims to equip individuals with all the tools and resources needed to excel in their chosen careers,” he said.

In an interview, Effiong said the organisation has successfully trained over 17,000 students and professionals, helping them kick-start their careers in the tech industry and, ultimately, change their lives for the better describing it as a significant milestone.

“We have expanded our global reach in recent years, with Africans from various countries benefiting from its mentorship, coaching, and online sessions. Notable countries include Nigeria, Kenya, Africans in China, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Testimonials from students highlight the positive impact of Dahel Techies’ programmes.

“I completed the Power-BI part of the project. Thankfully, I got a mid-level role in July 2022 (just 3 months after the training) and have been doing well. I am being tipped for a team lead by April this year when we enter a new business year,” he said.

Read also: Why we launched e-learning platform on child protection in Ondo — WFD

According to him, the firm goes beyond education by actively engaging in community programmes. The organisation has initiated impactful projects targeting children and youths in rural sub-Saharan Africa.

“Through partnerships with local schools, communities, embassies and other groups, they have organised coding workshops, educational seminars, literary competitions, and mentorship opportunities.

“A notable example of this collaboration was the School Farm for School Meals (SF4SM) initiative by Land of Hope Global, Eket to reduce the cost of school meals and provide meals to over 1,500 school children in Akwa-Ibom state, Nigeria.

“No doubt, these initiatives have profoundly impacted countless individuals’ lives, equipping them with valuable skills, confidence, and a burning passion for literature and technology. Some of the community programs organised by Dahel Techies include advocacy against child witchcraft.

“We have taken a proactive and brave stance against the harmful practice of child witch branding. We have organised programmes, seminars, and events to dispel superstitions surrounding child witch branding in rural Nigeria. These informative sessions and engaging workshops have allowed them to challenge misconceptions and empower communities to reject the harmful beliefs associated with child-witch branding.”

Effiong, who anchored the first children-centred fashion show in Nigeria and Africa, organised by the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) has also served as a fundraiser to support less-privileged children living in the rural and riverine areas of the Niger Delta and raised funds for the completion of the Land of Hope children centre’s parliament building.

As part of activities marking ACAEDF’s seventh anniversary, Effiong and the Dahel Techies team launched a community dialogue initiative to address the lack of access to education and clean water in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. The project’s mission focuses on providing quality education to children facing challenging circumstances.

In response to the lack of adequate mental health support systems in African countries like Nigeria, Dahel Techies has organised several mental health programs. These programs have tackled problems like the growing rise of suicide victims amongst the youths of the country, superstition, neglect of mentally ill individuals, etc.

It also collaborates with Anti-Suicide Global Initiative (ASGI), Abuja, to organise a mental health care and emotional support seminar for Junior and Senior Officers of the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps in addition to its mentorship programmes.

“We established several mentorship programs where experienced professionals guide and support young individuals’ tech journeys. So far, the most notable of these programs have been the Jobs, Network, and Connect (JNC) Community. The participants receive personalised guidance, career advice, and insights into different industries through one-on-one mentoring sessions. This initiative aims to enable all participants to make informed decisions and succeed in their chosen careers.”

“The impact of these community programs has been significant. Children and young people participating in Dahel Techies’ initiatives have experienced enhanced digital skills, increased confidence, and improved prospects for future employment. Dahel Techies has given these individuals the baton to thrive in an increasingly digital world by equipping them with technological knowledge and fostering a passion for innovation.”

Based on the achievement, Francis Effiong was awarded the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship by the United States Department of State in 2022. During this time, he studied at Michigan State University, Lansing.

On completion of his studies in Civic Leadership, he proceeded to Washington DC where he worked with Plan International, USA. While in DC, David Effiong was privileged to have a private dinner with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken following his return from some African states. In that private session and in the midst of Africans in diaspora, David Effiong spoke about his work in Nigeria and in sub-Saharan Africa and encouraged more partnerships with community programs in the region’s rural settlements.

Behind the success of its programmes are the co-founders, David and Helen, whose passion and vision drive the organisation’s growth. Helen works as an administrative officer at the University of Calabar, Nigeria while she employs her “expertise and experience overseeing all hiring processes and organisational strategies.