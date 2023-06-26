Why we launched e-learning platform on child protection in Ondo — WFD

Residents of Ondo State have been called upon to embrace the new e-learning platform on child protection in order to shield children from any form of violence.

Adebowale Olorunmola, the country director, West-Minster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), made the call at the recent launch of the e-learning platform in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to him, “WFD has been working towards inclusive citizens’ participation in issues that affect children and to support the promotion of deceptive governance.”

Olorunmola further said that “we have been working closely through the office of the first lady and others for the implementation of violence against persons prohibited law which was adopted in 2021.

“In the process of doing this, we have worked with ministries of justice, education, women affairs and public institutions for the inclusive implementation.

Read also: Leveraging digital transformation for growth in informal trade

“Also, persons with disability are part of our society and, therefore, we did the printing of the VAPP law in such a way that they can have access to it in their own respective way of understanding.

Speaking also, Joseph Oyadeyi, the Ondo State chairman of the Counsellors Association of Nigeria, said: “Our target is for children, youths to live safely. We all know that a lot of our children are facing many challenges at home, on the street, in the community and the schools.

“Many do not know their rights, where to go and how to respond to many of these challenges. Many future youth leaders do not know that as a result of violence, many of them have lost their future and we are here to address it.”