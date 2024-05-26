Ibrahim Lamorde, ex-EFCC chairman dies at 61

Ibrahim Lamorde, former chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has died at the age of 61.

Lamorde passed away on Sunday morning while undergoing medical treatment in Egypt.

Lamorde’s career in law enforcement spanned several decades. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and rose to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police before retiring in 2021.

Appointed by Goodluck Jonathan,

the then-President, Lamorde initially assumed the role of EFCC chairman in an acting capacity on November 23, 2011, following the departure of Farida Waziri.

He was confirmed as the substantive chairman on February 15, 2012. His tenure at the EFCC concluded on November 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman.

The commission has announced with shock the sudden death of its former Executive Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde.

In a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja, the EFCC paid tribute to Lamorde, highlighting his significant contributions as the pioneer Director of Operations and later as the third substantive Chairman of the Commission from February 15, 2012, to November 9, 2015.

The statement described Lamorde as a dedicated and courageous anti-corruption fighter who actively served the nation.

“His passing is a great loss to both the EFCC and the country”, the statement reads in part.

The Commission expressed its condolences, praying for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC community, and the entire nation.