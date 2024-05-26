Nigerian army dismisses six soldiers, sanctions two in Plateau

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army has taken action against eight of its personnel for various offenses, culminating in the dismissal and imprisonment of six soldiers, and the sanctioning of two others.

This move comes as a result of an investigation and trial by the General Court Martial, held at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barracks, Plateau state on Thursday, May 22, 2024.

The court-martial, presided by Brig. Gen. Liafis Bello, addressed a range of serious charges against the soldiers, including theft, illegal sale of arms, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and cheating civilians.

Brig. Gen. Bello, delivering the court’s judgment, emphasised the importance of maintaining strict compliance with the military justice system. He stated that the offenses committed by the convicted soldiers were not only breaches of military discipline but also violations of Nigerian laws.

“Those jailed and dismissed personnel have committed offenses considered to be inconsistent with service discipline, as well as against the laws of Nigeria,” Bello noted.

He further explained that the principle of natural justice, equity, and fairness was upheld throughout the proceedings.

Among the notable convictions was that of Warrant officer who faced a nine-count charge and pleaded guilty.

His charges included the theft and illegal sale of an AK-47 rifle and several thousand rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition belonging to the Nigerian Army. Shaggy’s actions were deemed highly detrimental to national security, leading to his severe sentencing.