Protests erupt in Kano over reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir

Protests erupted in Kano State on Sunday following the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The protesters are demanding Sanusi’s removal and the return of Aminu Ado Bayero to the position.

The protest took place on the state road near the Nasarawa residence of the Emir, where Aminu Ado Bayero currently resides.

The demonstrators were seen carrying placards and chanting as they walked through the streets.

This event followed a similar protest in the Gaya area of the state on Sunday morning.

They are against the dissolution of the Gaya Emirate by the state government.

The Kano State Government dissolved the emirate councils after amending the Kano Emirates Council Law of 2019.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-controlled House of Assembly passed the amendment, reversing the 2020 law by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that created additional emirates and removed Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 14th Emir of Kano.

The process concluded when Governor Abba Yusuf signed the amendment bill and directed the emirs of the dissolved emirates, including Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir of Gaya, to hand over authority to Deputy Governor Abdulsalam Gwarzo, head of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Subsequently, Governor Yusuf reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Sanusi took the throne after returning to the palace in Kano on Friday, attributing his return to divine will.