WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2023 first series.

Patrick Areghan, head of national office at WAEC Nigeria in a statement made available to the media on Friday, March 31, 2023 said that 8,348 candidates that sat the examination conducted in Nigeria between Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and Friday, February 17, 2023.

“It is noteworthy that the results are being released barely 42days after the end of the examination,” he said.

In addition, Areghan said that out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 8,253 candidates, representing 98.87 percent have their results fully processed and released while 95 candidates, representing 1.13 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

He, however, assured that efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that 2,960 candidates representing 35.46 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics);

2,003 candidates representing 23.99 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates in 2021 and 2022 were 30.11 percent and 26.32 percent respectively for candidates that obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.33 percent in performance in this regard,” the statement read in part.

Of this number, 971, (48.48 percent) were male candidates, while 1,032 (51.52 percent) were female candidates. Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, 27 candidates, with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination.

Out of this number, eight were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and four were Albinos. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

According to the statement, 8,738 candidates representing a 16 percent increase, when compared with the 2022 entry figure.

The results of 413 candidates, representing 4.95 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

WAEC urges candidates who sat the examination to visit www.waecdirect.org to check their results.

Candidates are also required to apply for their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

All candidates who sat the diet are hereby advised to check their results carefully and take necessary actions as required.

WAEC congratulates all candidates who have worked hard and achieved great results.

The examination council expressed its profound gratitude to the various levels of government, staff, supervisors, invigilators, custodians, examiners, and other ad-hoc personnel who, despite all odds, availed the council of their services in ensuring the successful conduct of the examination and marking of scripts.