WAEC suspends manual confirmation of results for digital

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has announced the suspension of manual confirmation of results or stamping of certificates for candidates who sat the West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) from 1999 till day.

According to a statement issued by the public affairs department of the council, and signed by Moyosola Adesina, acting head of public affairs at WAEC, Yaba, Lagos for head of national office on Sunday, March 26, 2023, “WAEC Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date, as the council has launched the WAEC digital certificate platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.”

The statement in addition states that efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and that updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

The WAEC digital certificate platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organisations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

The examination council further affirmed that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilise the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system.

We kindly request that institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, and high commissions, among others provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates.

Furthermore, all concerned should please update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate,” the statement reads.

The council further directed concerned organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions and the general public to access the WAEC digital certificate platform online through www.waec.org and that the mobile version can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.