Voters re-elect Óyo speaker

Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, has been re-elected as member representing Ibarapa East State Constituency seat.

John Oyinlola Oladeji, a Professor and returning officer while declaring the result said Ogundoyin polled a total of 10,039 votes to beat other candidates.

He was declared winner of Ibarapa East State Constituency Election by the Returning Officer.

The final results released by INEC, the APC candidate, Aderounmu Adebayo Adeolu polled 7,111 votes while the Accord Party candidate, Oladeni Olubayo Tunde got 2,724 votes.

“Hon Adebo Ogundoyin having scored the highest number of votes in the Ibarapa East State Constituency election is hereby declared the winner of the election” John Oyinlola Oladeji said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has expressed appreciation after declaration to all sons and daughters of Ibarapa East State constituency for his re-election as member representing the constituency.

Adebo Ogundoyin said the victory is dedicated to the people of Ibarapa East State constituency.

“Our people have spoken with their votes. It is their victory. It is their decision. The people of Ibarapa East State Constituency have given us their mandate once again hence I am overwhelmed and happy. This is God’s doing and it is marvelous in my sight. To the Lord be the glory.”

The Speaker said voters in Eruwa and Lanlate have again demonstrated their love for him, Governor Seyi Makinde and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP through their massive votes

“This is a great sacrifice from our people. It is another trust bestowed on us by our people and the party and we shall again hold and see it as sacred.”

While stating that this is the third time he is winning election as a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, I Adebo Ogundoyin said he is humbled and honored as another opportunity has come for him to serve his people and bring more development and infrastructure to them.

“I won election in 2018, 2019 and it is another success story in 2023. My mission is to continue to give quality representation to my constituency such that will make life easier and meaningful for them.”

He said with this new opportunity, he is now better equipped in terms of experience, capacity, capability and confidence to represent Ibarapa East State Constituency and to function more effectively in all areas as a legislator.