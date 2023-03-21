Umo Eno, governor-elect, to set up reconciliation committee in A/Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Umo Eno has promised to set up a reconciliation committee “to bring our brothers and sisters together and look at things that deepen our unity than those that divide us.”

In a statement, Umo Eno who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 354, 348 votes to defeat Bassey Albert Akpan of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who came second with 136,262 votes, said he knew “how emotionally traumatised those moments may have been, but the battle is over now, and I bear no grudges.”

Alluding to the peace and security enjoyed in Akwa Ibom State, the governor-elect said he would “deploy our resources to the task of building our people, engendering agricultural revolution, stem rural-urban migration and other avenues of wealth creation as clearly outlined in my agenda.”

According to him, “Akwa Ibom is rising and it will always be! As we all join hands with one voice to kick-start this journey of our next phase growth and development as a state

“I therefore, once again implore us all to jettison all forms of bickering, hatred, malice, blackmail, pull-down syndrome and their attendant retrogressive tendencies, so that we can jointly build the Akwa Ibom of our dreams.”

Saying that he was “coming thoroughly prepared to hit the ground running from Day One, he thanked the Church, and Fathers in Faith for your prayers and intercessions.

“I am one of you, and I pledge to continue to run a Christ-Centric administration where good will always

trump evil, and where morality and good conscience will form the building blocks of our administration.”

“Let me commend my opponents for putting up a good fight. In any political contest, a winner must emerge and today, it has pleased God to place me as the winner of this contest.

“I hereby extend an olive branch and my hand of fellowship to all my brothers who contested with me, to join me in building the Akwa Ibom State where the symphonies of peace, development, love, unity and brotherhood would continue to ring louder and bind us all even deeper together.

“As a pastor, I harbor no hate or animosity towards any one. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “with malice towards none, with charity for all”, I promise to run an all-inclusive government, where no one would be punished or victimised on account of holding a different political opinion.”