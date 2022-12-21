Victims of Apata fire get N10m from Makinde palliative

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, announced a N10 million palliative for victims of last Thursday’s Apata tanker fire incident, in Ibadan.

Read also: Buhari transmits finance bill 2022 to Reps

Makinde, who led top government officials to inspect the scene of the fire disaster said, “as a government of the people, we will do everything within our power to ensure that we provide relief for them.

In a statement by Taiwo Adisa, his chief press secretary, Makinde said “I have just asked that an immediate relief of N10m should be given to them at least to have something for this holiday while we look at the list and extent of the losses here.”