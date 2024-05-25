Kano Emirates crisis: Police to abide by court order, says Kano CP

Mohammed Usaini Gumel, Kano State commissioner of police, says the Nigeria police, and other security agencies in the state, are abiding by the restraining order issued by Federal High Court, in respect of unfolding developments in the Kano emirate council.

Read also: Court restrains security agencies from enforcing new Kano Emirate Council law

Gumel made the position of the heads of the security agencies operating in state on the issue known while, briefing journalists Saturday, at the state headquarters of the Nigeria police force, in Bomapi.

The pronouncement of the commissioner of police on the matter is coming against the backdrop of the arrival of the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, into Kano, early this morning. Bayero was welcomed by a large number of his well-wishers.

Consequent upon the arrival of Aminu Ado Bayero into the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed security agencies to immediately arrest the dethroned emir.

Although the whereabout of the dethroned Emir is unknown yet, he is however, said to be occupying one of the residential palaces in the Kano metropolis.

The text of the commissioner of police briefing in possession of BusinessDay reads, “You are all welcome to Bompai, the Headquarters of Kano State Police Command. We are gathered here to intimate you on the security situation, and in particular the developments surrounding the Chieftaincy Affairs of the State.

“The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No: FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May, 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside all Law Enforcement agents in the State.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No doubt, the law abiding people of Kano State are known for a revered cultural heritage and respect for constituted authorities and in this regard, advised to remain calm, patient, and to keep cooperating with security agencies as the matter described will be addressed by the Court on the 3rd of June 2024.

” Let me also remind you that the position of the law is very clear as whoever, under whatever guise is found to be planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State or feel that he/she can jeopardize the existing security settings in the State will be arrested and made to face full wrath of the law. Therefore, as the Police Command is leading other security agencies to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence for overriding interests, miscreants should stay clear of violence in all its ramifications and should not take advantage or hijack the current situation to launch unprovoked attack on people, property and infrastructure of the State. Any person found with such tendency will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the law of the land.

“By and large, the combined security agencies in the State have set out all machinery in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order as the safety and security of all the inhabitants in the State remain sacrosanct.

“On this note, it is on behalf of all the security agencies, I thank all the good people of the State for their understanding, prayers, continuous support and cooperation”.