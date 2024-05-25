Bode George calls for new constitution towards solving Nigeria’s woes

…Says Tinubu should rejig economic team

Olabode George, former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national deputy chairman has said that the 1999 constitution was not working and should jettisoned.

George noted that it was for the interest of the country for a new constitution to be urgently drafted, stressing that it would be a way out of the socio-economy challenges plaguing the country.

He stated this in an interview with journalists yesterday on the state of the nation in his office in Ikoyi.

“So, the earlier we have a people’s constitution, the better for all of us. We have been operating this constitution since 1999 and it has taken us nowhere.

”It is only a fool who will be doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result,” he said.

Amid the current economy hardship, the PDP urged President Bola Tinubu to come out and tell Nigerians the true position of things in the country.

He pointed out that it was not the time to play party or regional politics because Nigerians have suffered enough and they want fast results.

“This is the time for Tinubu to rejig his economic team. There are many Nigerians – from the North to the South – who can offer him economic advice that can turn this country around,” George said

According to him, Nigeria is often referred to as the Giant of Africa, but the country has not lived up to the description since the return of democracy in 1999.

He said that 25 years after the military returned to the barracks, the country could not be said to have fared well.

The PDP chieftain said that Nigeria could only regain its rightful place in the comity of nations through the collective determination of leaders and followers.

“We can achieve this if we start to redefine our value system, to rejig and restructure the various anomalies that presently hinder the greater possibilities of the Nigerian union,” he said.

He said that successive leaders had failed to grapple with the challenges of nation-building, adding that the country was currently facing an existential crisis.

“The excessive centrality of political power holds everyone down to an unhealthy indolence, strips the states of individual growth and development, disallows free-willing local initiatives, strangles fairness and equity in the larger Nigerian union, inflames tension and fissiparous tendencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain argued that it is unfair to attribute all the challenges facing the country to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that an honest assessment of the performance of the present administration could only be done after the President had spent some more time in office.

George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, said it was wrong to look at the present situation through the prism of politics, adding that the challenges confronting the country were far beyond the confines of partisan politics.

“This is not the time for political actors to be subjective in their thinking and actions because the challenges before us are far beyond the confines of partisan politics.

“They (politicians) are now blaming the Bola Tinubu administration which has spent about one year in office. Government administration is not a hundred-meter dash race.

We will advise and condemn so that in a year, we can assess the methodology and performance of the government. Pitiably, some Nigerians have resorted to a blame game,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria can be a better place when all citizens eschew ethnic jingoism, sectarian bias, and crass nepotistic agenda.