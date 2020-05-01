VFD microfinance bank offers hope to workers and democratise ownership

Salary cuts, unpaid leave, layoffs are some of the things that workers and employees in Nigeria are experiencing as we mark this year’s Workers Day.

This is a direct result of the mandatory lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. It is unfortunate that companies shedding off staff are victims as much as the staff they are letting go, this grey and dreary situation is spread across business and industries in different sectors of the economy.

However, VFD Microfinance bank is one of the few companies able to thrive in this season and is now extending a lifeline to the general public.

V, a virtual bank by VFD Microfinance bank has set up what it has called “the Veelage” to democratize sense of ownership; everyone is a stakeholder, and everyone benefits. This way anyone who is out of a job or looking for a means to make an income can get on board.

The Veelage’s main objective is to create a community of ‘Veelagers” and provide them opportunities for incremental income while leveraging their personal network to sign customers onboard the V app.

According to Azubike Emodi, the Managing Director of VFD Microfinance Bank,’ V as a digital bank was created to make banking more seamless for users and empower the average user. Anyone can become a Veelager by downloading the app, and clicking on “Start Your Bank”. This referral program was introduced to support the average Nigerian youth.’

V boasts of the easiest system of gaining customers with its download-fund-earn formula, and Veelagers can replicate success of their interactions with prospects every time.

He went on to reiterate that ‘As a virtual banker, the power to determine how much you earn and how soon you climb the ranks to the top is in no one else’s hands but yours, not a manager, not a supervisor as it is the norm elsewhere’.

This unique offer comes with Monthly Earnings, Personal Incentives, e.g, Discounted credit purchase, Graduated Incentives.

Everyone interested who signs up is taken through a comprehensive training that not only emboldens them but excites them as the prospects of their better future. Questions and enquiries can be sent to Veelager@vfdbank.com