US to hold African summit to deepen relationship, address shared challenges

The United States of America is set to hold a three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit from December 13-15 in Washington D.C to boost partnership and relationships between both parties.

According to a statement from the US diplomatic mission, the goal of this summit is to build and expand vital political, economic, and strategic partnerships, as well as people-to-people dialogue, based on mutual interests and shared priorities in Africa.

“The summit’s agenda will include increasing sustainable food production, strengthening health systems, providing humanitarian assistance, responding to the climate crisis, reinforcing democracy and human rights, boosting U.S.-African trade, advancing peace and security, and even enhancing space research and cooperation,” it stated.

Read also: Nigeria has $40bn yearly tech talent potential – NITDA boss

The statement added that President Biden believes that U.S. collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to address these shared challenges.

Mary Beth Leonard, US Ambassador to Nigeria said the upcoming summit presents opportunities to deepen U.S.-Nigeria bilateral ties on multiple levels.

“We look forward not only to the Nigerian government’s robust participation in the summit, but also to hearing the views of all stakeholders in Nigeria’s promising future, including independent voices from the private sector, civil society, young people, women, and all those who are working to build a strong and inclusive democracy,” she said.

The summit is also an opportunity for the United States and the Americans to reiterate their profound and enduring interest in engaging with Africa as a whole.