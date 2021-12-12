Unical undergraduate to participate in 2022 World University start-up in Denmark

Janeth Odey, a 400-level student of Radiography, University of Calabar, has emerged champion of this year’s Nigeria Students Venture Prize (NSVP) held at Transcorp Hotel Calabar, Cross River State, carting away N1.5million.

The Nigerian Students Venture Prize is organised by Edugist and sponsored by Africa Plus Partners and V-Bank with supports from the University of Sussex, AfriInvest and Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria.

Odey, who is 23 years old is an entrepreneur and her company Virtual Mart deals in agric-business. She’s expected to compete in World Enterpreneurship World cup next year in Denmark. Comfort Omiyale of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu–Ode Ogun state won the Social Impact category with a prize tag of N1million.

Daniel Balmun of National Open University whose venture is Borrowlite got 1st runners up Prize of N1million.

Ihenachho Chigozie of Babcok University went home with N500,000, while the remaining seventeen contestants won consolation prizes of N50,000 each.

Other winners include; Isaac Ayuba from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja; Akpainyang Precious Saviour from the University of Calabar.

Speaking after the grand finale, the chief executive officer of Edugist, Elvis Boniface appealed to other corporate organisations in the country to invest more in education.

According to the CEO of Edugist, the idea started in 2019 by African Plus Partners when three thousand students were selected and three winners emerged.

This year, he said that there were over 10,000 applicants, while twenty were selected for the grand finale.

Also speaking the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Entrepreneur, Johnson Ebokpo who was full of joy, said he was overwhelmed because according to him, young people are driving a new Nigeria with entrepreneurship spirit and full of energy.