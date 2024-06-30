UN condemns multiple bomb attacks in Borno

The United Nations has condemned the recent suicide bombings that targeted civilian populations in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attacks, which occurred on Saturday, have resulted in the death of eighteen persons and numerous injured.

In a statement released by Mohamed Fall, the UN Resident Coordinator, the UN expressed deep concern over the attacks.

“The exact number of people killed and injured remains unknown, but it appears that dozens of people have reportedly been killed and others seriously injured,” Fall stated.

According to the statement, members of a non-state armed group allegedly attacked a wedding party in Gwoza town using a person-borne improvised explosive device.

The initial attack reportedly killed dozens, including children, women, and men. This was followed by two additional attacks later in the day.

“I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms.

“I stand in solidarity with the Government of Nigeria, and the families and communities of all those affected.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm”, Fall said.

Fall also conveyed his condolences to the Borno State Government and offered UN support to aid the victims.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the death toll from the suicide bombings was 18.

Initially, the police reported six fatalities, but SEMA has confirmed that the number of deaths has risen. The victims include adult males, females, and children.

Barkindo Saidu, Director-General of Borno SEMA, confirmed a situation report, revealing that the first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony, while the second blast happened at the funeral service of the initial victims, when another female suicide bomber attacked the congregation.

“19 people seriously injured were conveyed to Maiduguri in four ambulances, while 23 others are waiting for military escort in the Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic,” Saidu said.

He added that emergency drugs have been mobilized to address the shortage in Gwoza and efforts are underway to coordinate air support for the victims.

The attacks, allegedly carried out by female suicide bombers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, have shocked the people of Borno State, recall the height of the insurgency between 2004 and 2014.

The attacks were orchestrated by the Boko Haram faction led by Ali Ngulde, which has been suppressed by its breakaway faction, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), following the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

The use of female members and captives for suicide bombings has been a tactic of the group under Shekau’s leadership, highlighting the brutal strategies employed by the insurgents.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies continue to offer support and assistance to the affected communities as they cope with the aftermath of these devastating attacks.