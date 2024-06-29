Six dead, many injured as suicide bombers storm wedding party in Borno

At least six people attending a wedding in Geoza town, Borno State were killed after suicide bombers detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at the venue Saturday. More than 10 other wedding guests were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the first bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she entered among the other guests at Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town where she detonated the IED.

A military source in Gwoza said the female suicide bomber crossed the road opposite the military base and immediately detonated the IED, killing a soldier in the process, Channels TV reported.

The terrorists reinforced and returned to the 192 Brigade but the Nigerian Army troops successfully repelled the attack. The bomber identified as a young mother in her twenties pretended to be a guest at the wedding.

While trying to bury the dead persons, another bomber disguised as a mourner detonated an IED at the burial ground, killing one person.

The injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

The military has, as a result of the explosions, declared a curfew in Gwoza with immediate effect. The spokesperson of Sector One Operation Hadin Kai and 7 Division confirmed the incident but said no situation report yet from Gwoza.