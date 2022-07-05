Two injured, as bandits attack Buhari’s advance team in Katsina

Nigeria’s increasing insecurity took a new dimension on Tuesday as bandits laid ambush on the advance party of President Muhammadu Buhari in Dutsinma, Katsina state, injuring two members of the team.

This is as the Kuje Medium security prison has also come under severe attacks by bandits.

In a reaction, the presidency described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident at the convoy of cars carrying the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement the attackers had opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Shehu’s statement revealed that “two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.

It also added that “ all the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura”.

But an unconfirmed reports from eyewitnesses indicated however that the Area Commander of Dutsinma, Aminu Umar, was killed by the rampaging bandits.

The attack has thrown the sleepy community into chaos as combined military personnel try to repeal the bandits.

Kuje prison attack

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the bandits had invaded Kuje prison at about 11 pm and opened fire on the security personnel guiding the prison.

The prison is home to top suspects, top government officials, including those awaiting trial.

DCP Abba Kyari who was allegedly involved in drugs related case, amongst other top high profile suspects are kept in the prison.

As at the time of filing this story, the casualties remain unclear, as the security personnel made frantic efforts to seek reinforcements