Treepz, CMS T&M partner to digitise how 1.6m Lagosians commute

Treepz, a Lagos-based digital transport company, has teamed up with CMS Taxi and Motor Nigeria (CMS T&M) to transform the way 1.6 million passengers commute within Lagos State.

CMS T&M is a popular 53-year-old licensed shuttle bus company that operates in the central business district of Lagos including Marina, Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, with high-capacity buses and minivans. The company helps 1.6 million Lagosians, including workers, students, and traders commute from one place to another.

The partnership will see Treepz’ technology deployed to enable CMS T&M to manage its operations efficiently and digitise ticketing systems providing transparency for the bus operator.

“At Treepz, our goal is to improve the public transportation system in Africa using technology and we are constantly looking out for opportunities to make this happen,” said Onyeka Akumah, CEO and co-founder of Treepz Inc. “By combining the expertise and technologies of Treepz, with CMS T&M’s 42 years of experience in public transportation and fleet management, we are on the right path to achieving this goal.”

Akumah noted that the payment method that would be introduced is similar to the Oyster card system in London. Visitor Oyster cards and Oyster cards are electronic smartcards that come fully charged with credit, which passengers can spend as they travel on the London Tube, buses, DLR, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers river bus service, London Overground, and most National Rail services in London.

Andrew Akhigbe, managing director, CMS T&M, described the partnership as both beneficial to partners and commuters.

“Being a business of over 53 years, one of our goals is to drive a transparent system and Treepz helps us meet this using technology,” Akhigbe said.

As a company, Treepz has continued to grow its impact on transforming the transportation sector with its technology currently deployed across Africa. With operations in Ghana, Uganda, and Nigeria, Treepz has introduced the Transportation Operator System to provide bus parks and bus operators with the necessary technology to digitise their services while increasing their customer base and managing their revenue.

Beyond CMS T&M, over 12 bus operators have also partnered with Treepz including GUO Transport, Libra Motors, EFEX Transport Service, ABC Transport, Anambra Executive, and a list of other intercity transporters with a combined 1,500 vehicles in their fleet. Beyond transportation companies, Treepz continues to provide bus hiring services to schools for their school bus solutions, bus hire services to corporations for their staff bus solutions, and technology to state governments to power their state transport systems.